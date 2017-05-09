Chelsea no longer my priority – Omeruo – Vanguard
Vanguard
Chelsea no longer my priority – Omeruo
Vanguard
On-loan Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo says playing for Chelsea is no longer his aim, rather going to any team where he is sure of getting games next season is his target in the summer. Omeruo. Omeruo is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues …
