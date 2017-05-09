Chelsea no longer my priority – Omeruo

On-loan Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo says playing for Chelsea is no longer his aim, rather going to any team where he is sure of getting games next season is his target in the summer.

Omeruo is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues since joining in January 2012 , with his current loan spell with Alanyaspor of Turkey his fourth in a row in the last three seasons.

Heavily linked with a return to Chelsea in the summer, the 23 year old insist returning to Chelsea is not his priority for now, and won’t mind a permanent transfer from the club despite extending his contract till 2019 in the summer.

“It might happen that I get to play for Chelsea but it is no longer my immediate priority,” Omeruo told BBC Sport.

“You have no idea how frustrating it is to always go out on loan,” added the Nigeria defender.

“Last season I had an opportunity to go to one of Turkey’s biggest clubs [Besiktas] but the deal collapsed two days to the end of the transfer window,” he added.

“My priority is to play at the top, to find a place where I get to play regularly.

“Next season will be interesting because I’m looking to be in one of the top leagues, so we’ll see what happens.”

The post Chelsea no longer my priority – Omeruo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

