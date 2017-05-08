Chelsea On The Brink Of EPL Glory

Chelsea moved to within one win of the Premier League title and confirmed Middlesbrough’s relegation with a consummate performance and emphatic victory at Stamford Bridge. Antonio Conte’s side can become champions with victory against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Friday night while Middlesbrough must contemplate a future back in the Championship after they…

