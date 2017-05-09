Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea one win away from EPL Glory

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chelsea are three points away from their second English Premier League title in three years after a 3-0 defeat of Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge on Monday night. Following the result, Middlesbrough got relegated to the Championship just a year after gaining promotion. Diego Costa set them on their way against the doomed visitors in the 23rd […]

