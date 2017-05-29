Chelsea transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Stamford Bridge – Goal.com
Goal.com
Chelsea transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Stamford Bridge
Goal.com
Chelsea have asked about the potential availability of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, says the Daily Mail. The Blues have made Southampton's Virgil Van Dijk their top defensive target, but are prepared to explore other options.
