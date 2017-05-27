Chelsea Transfer News: Multiple major deals close, star nearly joined Arsenal, Willian joy – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Chelsea Transfer News: Multiple major deals close, star nearly joined Arsenal, Willian joy
Daily Star
Antonio Conte is set to sign a new four-year Chelsea deal and will then be handed a £200m summer transfer kitty. The Telegraph claim the Italian chief will pocket £9.6m-per-year when he pens his improved contract after the FA Cup final. The Blues boss …
Antonio Conte did not fear the sack after Arsenal defeat
Antonio Conte set to sign bumper new four-year deal at Chelsea
Chelsea set to hand Conte new £40million contract
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!