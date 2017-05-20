Chelsea Slam £7m Price Tag On Omeruo

English Premier League champions, Chelsea have told the representatives of on loan Nigerian defender the amount it will cost for the player to leave the club permanently this summer.

The Nigeria senior international has already voiced out his unwillingness to return to the team, unless he is guaranteed a spot in the first team following a fairly successful loan spell with Turkish side Alanyaspor.

Omeruo has been ever present for newly promoted Alanyaspor with his performances earning him two man of the match award, and he has shown his versatility by impressing in the defensive midfield role‎.

His performances have led to offers from teams in Turkey, Italy and Germany but the 23 year old centre back who is contracted to Chelsea until the summer of 2019 won’t come cheap.

Interested parties have been told by Chelsea to cough out a fee in the region of 7 million pounds for the centre back who helped Nigeria win the African Cup of Nations in 2013, and also played at the World Cup 2014 in Brazil.

The post Chelsea Slam £7m Price Tag On Omeruo appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

