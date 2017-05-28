USMNT roster announced for pair of World Cup qualifiers – NBCSports.com
USMNT roster announced for pair of World Cup qualifiers
The regulars are all aboard as Bruce Arena has announced a mostly full-strength roster for the World Cup qualifiers against Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago. The only true regular missing from the 27-man list is midfielder Jermaine Jones, who is recovering …
