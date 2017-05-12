Chelsea stars to share £5m for winning title

Chelsea stars will share a £5million bonus for winning the Premier League this season.

The money will be handed out as soon as Chelsea get their hands on the prize, with players who’ve made the most appearances getting the larger sums. The Times claims ten per cent of the pot will be put aside for unused subs and other squad players.

But the £5m fee is no bigger than Brighton’s reward for achieving top-flight promotion from the Championship.

SunSport can exclusively reveal the Seagulls will cash in on their exploits in England’s second tier despite recording a financial loss of £25.8m for the 2015/16 season.

