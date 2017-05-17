Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea targets six-man summer transfer

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk is one of Chelsea’s primary targets for a busy summer that sees Antonio Conte looking to bring in at least six new signings to take his Premier League-winning side to the next level. Well aware of both how they will need a bigger squad for next season’s Champions League as well […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

