Chelsea to offload Omeruo

On loan Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo has been offered to Napoli by Chelsea as part of their bid to sign Kalidou Koulibaly.

Chelsea’s coach is a big fan of the Napoli defender, and tried signing him last summer when he took over as coach of the team, but Napoli were in no mood to sell.

However it appears Conte will get his man this summer, after Omeruo was added as a sweetener to the deal, aside the huge amount of money Chelsea are willing to pay as transfer fee for the tough tackling defender.

Omeruo a senior international with Nigeria, who was at the last World Cup with Nigeria has spent the last four seasons on loan away from Chelsea, but he has progressed a lot since moving to Turkish side Alanyaspor this summer.

Napoli reportedly accepted the Nigerian as part of the deal after positive reports from their scout who watched the 23 year old on behalf of the club last month.

A deal is far from being reached between both parties, as talks over transfer fee and other conditions are yet to be agreed on according to sources in Italy.

The post Chelsea to offload Omeruo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

