Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea Transfer News: Kyle Walker, Romelu Lukaku and Luke Shaw linked – Daily Star

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

Chelsea Transfer News: Kyle Walker, Romelu Lukaku and Luke Shaw linked
Daily Star
STAN COLLYMORE has told Chelsea to go out and sign three Premier League stars this summer. By Colin Harvey / Published 8th May 2017. Stan Collymore GETTY. Stan Collymore wants to see Chelsea splash the cash this summer. The Blues are closing …
Romelu Lukaku not good enough to play for Manchester United, says Sir Alex Ferguson's former first-team coachThe Independent
Transfer talk annoys Everton's LukakuVanguard
Everton star Romelu Lukaku hits out at ongoing speculation over his futureMirror.co.uk
The Sun –Daily Mail –Telegraph.co.uk
all 104 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.