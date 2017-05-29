Chelsea transfer news LIVE updates: Hazard new deal, shock Lukaku claim, Man Utd battle – Express.co.uk
|
Express.co.uk
|
Chelsea transfer news LIVE updates: Hazard new deal, shock Lukaku claim, Man Utd battle
Express.co.uk
TRANSFER NEWS is coming thick and fast as the summer window approaches and Express Sport is on hand to take you through all the latest Chelsea updates, rumours and gossip. By James Cambridge. PUBLISHED: 08:34, Mon, May 29, 2017 | UPDATED: …
Hazard named Chelsea Player of the Season
Hazard, Kante Bag Chelsea Best Player Awards
Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Romelu Lukaku Before Summer Window
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!