Chelsea Wary of ‘fantastic’ Arsenal

Chelsea have to put on a “high level” performance to beat a strong Arsenal side in today’s FA Cup final at Wembley, the Premier League champions’ defender David Luiz has said.

In-form Chelsea are on course to win a domestic double and can select from a fully fit squad, while Arsenal are struggling with an ongoing injury crisis as four defenders are expected to miss the final.

“We have to concentrate to train hard every day to be in the best shape to play this final,” Luiz told the press.”I think when you play for a big club… we know we’ll play against a fantastic team, fantastic players in good shape.

“They have fantastic players and an amazing coach, so we need to be in our high level to win this final.”Fellow defender Kurt Zouma added that Arsenal would be tough to beat as Chelsea aim to win the double for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

“We won the league and we are very happy with that but we have another difficult game to play and if we get the double, it will be good for us,” Zouma said.”We haven’t won the game yet, we haven’t played yet. We are focused. We know it is going to be difficult. We know it is just one game, one final and we know that finals are always tough.

“Especially when at Wembley. A big crowd, the stadium will be full and it is a London derby. So let’s see what’s going on there but we are ready to win.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal must make a quick start in today’s FA Cup final and clamp down on Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard to reduce his impact on the game, midfielder Aaron Ramsey has said.

Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-0 in a thrilling Premier League encounter at home in September but Hazard drove Chelsea to a 3-1 win in February, scoring the second goal and being named Man of the Match at Stamford Bridge.

“I think the way we started the (home) game in the first half was very good. … We were very quick, we counter-attacked well, closed them down, got about them.” Ramsey told the club’s website. (www.arsenal.com)

“It was a different game (away) and we perhaps let individuals have a bit too much space. Hazard went on a bit of a run and put the ball in the net.”We can’t let that happen again, we have to be right in his face and stop that at source.”

Arsenal are looking to seal their third FA Cup trophy in four years and win the competition for a record 13th time.

