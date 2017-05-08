‘Chelsea will be hyperactive in transfer market’
Antonio Conte believes Chelsea will have to recruit heavily in the transfer market this summer in order to compete on four fronts next term. Conte is on course to win the Premier League and FA Cup Double in his first season in charge, but claims his squad is weaker compared to rivals Tottenham. The Blues, […]
