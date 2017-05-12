Chelsea win English Premier League title
Chelsea Football club has emerged champions of the 2016/2017 English Premier League, after a 1-0 win over hosts West Brom which took them to 87 points. They have 10 points more than closest rivals Tottenham who can only get nine points more as they have only three games left to play. Details later
