Chelsea win Premier League title

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Football, Sports, Uganda | 0 comments

Chelsea are champions of England for the sixth time in their history.

West Bromwich, United Kingdom | AFP |  Chelsea secured the Premier League title on Friday after substitute Michy Batshuayi’s 82nd-minute goal earned Antonio Conte’s side a hard-earned 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion.

The Belgian striker’s goal took Chelsea 10 points clear of second-place Tottenham Hotspur, who have only nine points left to play for.

It is Chelsea’s second title win in three seasons, their sixth in total, and comes at the end of former Juventus and Italy coach Conte’s first season as manager.

 

