Chelsea’s Christian Atsu Agrees To Join Newcastle For £6.5 Million

Newcastle United have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign winger Christian Atsu, according to Sky sports.

The fee is £6.5m with the player set to sign a four-year deal at St James’ Park.

Christian Atsu spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Newcastle and scored five times in 35 appearances as Newcastle won the Sky Bet Championship title.

He will become manager Rafa Benitez’s first signing of the summer when the transfer window opens on July 1.

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea from Porto in 2013, but leaves the recently crowned Premier League champions having never made an appearance for the club.

Atsu has been capped 42 times by Ghana

The post Chelsea’s Christian Atsu Agrees To Join Newcastle For £6.5 Million appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

