Chelsea’s Christian Atsu In Talks With Newcastle Over Permanent Move

Newcastle are in talks with Christian Atsu about making his season-long loan from Chelsea permanent, according to Sky sports.

The Ghana winger has an option in his contract that allows Newcastle to sign him for £6.2m and we understand that Rafa Benitez is in the process of exercising that right, with the club having entered into negotiations with Chelsea and the player.

The 25-year-old, who scored five times in 35 appearances as Newcastle sealed the Championship title, is likely to become Rafa Benitez’s first signing of the summer.

Christian Atsu, capped 42 times by Ghana, has instead spent time on loan at Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga.

He has 13 months remaining on his current contract at Chelsea.

