Chelsea’s Midfielder Mario Pasalic Would Like To Remain At AC Milan- Agent

Mario Pasalic has said he is desperate to move from Chelsea, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato. The Croatian midfielder, who has won two caps for his country, is currently on loan at AC Milan – his third club since he signed for the Blues back in 2014.

His agent Marko Naletic said: “Marco is really happy at Milan, he wants to stay. That’s what he thinks, but it depends on many factors.

“It’s fundamental that he plays, that he be taken into consideration.”

Pasalic has been one of the Blues’ more impressive loans, managing to get regular football at Elche, Monaco and now Milan in the three seasons since he joined Chelsea.

He has particularly impressed in Italy this season, and Milan are apparently keen to keep him next year.

While another year developing in a good side would be appealing for Chelsea, they have to worry about his contract. The Croatian’s deal runs out at the end of next season, and if they can’t get him to sign a new one, they may be forced to sell him this summer while they can still get money for the talented 22 year old.

