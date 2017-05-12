Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea’s Pedro wins April goal of the month award – Vanguard

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Mirror.co.uk

Chelsea's Pedro wins April goal of the month award
Vanguard
Chelsea winger Pedro has won the April Goal of the Month award for his rasping drive to open the scoring against Everton in the Premier League encounter. The 29-year-old has been somewhat of an unsung hero for Antonio Conte's side this season, and the …
Chelsea's Pedro beats Liverpool's Firmino to April Goal of the MonthESPN FC
Chelsea star Pedro wins April's Premier League goal of the month for his stunning strike against EvertonMirror.co.uk

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.