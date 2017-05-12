Chelsea’s Pedro wins April goal of the month award

Chelsea winger Pedro has won the April Goal of the Month award for his rasping drive to open the scoring against Everton in the Premier League encounter.

The 29-year-old has been somewhat of an unsung hero for Antonio Conte’s side this season, and the 3-0 victory at Goodison Park last month was viewed as a key milestone in the side’s bid to regain the title.

@_Pedro17_‘s superb goal against Everton just gets better and better… pic.twitter.com/W08gwO9hD1 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 3, 2017

The sumptuous opening strike beat off competition from Dele Alli (Spurs v Watford), Roberto Firmino (Stoke City v Liverpool), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City v Hull City) and Leroy Sane (Southampton v Man City).

Sam Clucas (Hull City v Watford), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool v Crystal Palace) and Diego Costa (Chelsea v Southampton) were also nominated but ultimately missed out on the award.

Pedro has been in brilliant form for the Blues this campaign with 12 goals in all competitions from 39 games, and his latest effort was fully deserving of its status as the best goal during the month of April.

Chelsea were struggling to break the deadlock on Merseyside when Pedro picked up the ball from Nemanja Matic in a central position, cut back onto his left foot and fired a shot beyond the outstretched legs of Phil Jagielka and into the top corner.

The talented wideman was delighted to have been singled out for his sparkling contribution, posting a picture of him picking up his award pitchside at Stamford Bridge.

Pedro expressed his satisfaction in Spanish, with the translation included: ‘Very happy with the April Goal of the Month Award. Thanks for voting #ComeOnBlues @chelseafc.’

The former Barcelona forward has already won the award this season, for his strike in the 2-1 victory over Tottenham in November.

Pedro rarely scores the simple goals, with his curler against Bournemouth in December also named goal of the month during the club’s own competition.

It is the third time this campaign that a member of the Chelsea side has been awarded goal of the month, after Eden Hazard received the accolade for his solo strike against Arsenal in February.

Previous winners of the award this season include Andros Townsend, Andy Carroll, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Dimitri Payet, Jordan Henderson and Cristhian Stuani.

