Chemical, non-metallic employers to pay N23,800 minimum wage

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

OTA—As the Federal Government last week began the process for the review of the N18,000 minimum wage with the setting up of the minimum wage committee, Organized Labour and employers in the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products sector of the nation’s economy, have agreed on N23, 800 new minimum wage, for the least paid worker besides other benefits.

Labour under Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber and Non Metallic Products Employees, NUCFRLANMPE, said it equally agreed with the employers’ federation under aegis of Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Employers’ Federation, CANMPEF, for increment in housing allowance, transportation as well as overtime rates among others such as standard hours of work, leave allowance, redundancy benefits.

President of the Union, Mr. Babatunde Olatunji, while speaking with newsmen in Ota, Ogun State, revealed that the new pay package for workers was a fallout of National Joint Industrial Council, NJIC, agreement signed by Labour and employers on April 28, 2017.

He however urged the employers to quickly ensure the smooth and prompt implementation of the new NJIC agreement, which will enhance the welfare of workers, to avoid unnecessary tension and industrial unrest.

While applauding CANMPEF for signing the agreement, Mr Olatunji said: “the NJIC is reviewed every two years but agreement on the last one was dragged beyond stipulated period. Our members have been very cooperative with the employers despite various challenges confronting them.

”We want to warn that failure by any employer to implement the new agreement, we would not hesitate to call out our members to down tools.”

According to him, the collective agreement signed between CAMPEF and NUCFRLANMPE on the platform of NJIC on April 28, was to take effect from April 1, 2017 and would last for two years.

Ekiti Cleric kicks against minimum wage increase

Meantime, the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti State, Most Reverend Femi Ajakaye has described the current agitation for an upward review of minimum wage by the Nigerian Workers, as a bad idea, adding that the new wage would come with maximum problem.

On the contrary, he said that Nigeria Labour Congress should focus attention on prompt payment of salaries and the stability of the value of the Naira as well as stable economy.

He urged the media to focus more on positive issues that could help the country. “Use your medium to promote good things and not the bad things. We must use our medium to promote good things in the society”.

Ajakaye stated this during his homily at a service yesterday to mark the World Communication Day 2017 at Saints Patrick Catholic Cathedral, Ado Ekiti.

The post Chemical, non-metallic employers to pay N23,800 minimum wage appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

