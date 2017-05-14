Cherished memories linger in Owerri as Glo brings star comedians to town – Vanguard
Cherished memories linger in Owerri as Glo brings star comedians to town
Barely two weeks after hosting fun seekers in Owerri, Imo State capital and its environs to a music extravaganza, Nigeria's fully integrated telecommunications company, Globacom, last Sunday, returned to the city to treat the residents to another round …
Basketmouth, Senator, Frank D Don eulogise Glo for supporting entertainment
