Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cherished memories linger in Owerri as Glo brings star comedians to town – Vanguard

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Cherished memories linger in Owerri as Glo brings star comedians to town
Vanguard
Barely two weeks after hosting fun seekers in Owerri, Imo State capital and its environs to a music extravaganza, Nigeria's fully integrated telecommunications company, Globacom, last Sunday, returned to the city to treat the residents to another round
Basketmouth, Senator, Frank D Don eulogise Glo for supporting entertainmentGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.