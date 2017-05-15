Chi Pharma donates medicines to Borno IDPs camp

By Gloria Orogun

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Chi Pharmaceuticals, a member of the Tropical General Investment (TGI) group recently donated pharmaceutical products such as routine OTC drugs; oral rehydration salts (ORS), malaria and deworming tablets to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Borno, northeastern part of Nigeria. The initiative, according to the GM, Corporate Affairs, TGI Group, Mr. Sadiq Kassim, is aimed at alleviating hunger, pain and suffering of as many families affected by insecurity and violence in the area.

“We are concerned about these communities of displaced people, especially at this time of economic challenges. Given their situation, they are unable to cater for their basic needs, hence the need for interventions from all fronts.

“This is to assure you that TGI Group is continuously thinking about sustainable ways of helping people, especially the IDP population through donation of basic assistance and support,” Mr. Kassim said.

Receiving the products on behalf of Borno State government, Mr. Satomi Ahmad said the donation was timely.

“We have been planning a general deworming of children in the camp for some time now and with this donation of deworming tablets and other pharmaceutical products to the camp, the exercise will now be easier,”he disclosed.

Recently, WACOT Limited, an agricultural input company also under the TGI group donated food items to IDP camps in the northeast.

