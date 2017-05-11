Chia Pudding is Perfect for Breakfast and Desserts! Here Are Some Delicious and Easy Recipes For You To Try

Ever felt guilty while reaching for another rich dessert? Or struggled to find time to eat a healthy, tasty breakfast in the morning?

Yes?

Then you need to try Chia Pudding.

This unusual pudding is made from chia seeds and a liquid of your choice. When added to water, the seeds form a gel, and the finished pudding resembles a mousse or yoghurt.

It’s healthy, easy to prepare and can be customised to suit your tastes – so it’s not surprising that this little pudding is becoming extremely popular.

Make chia pudding once, and we guarantee you’ll be hooked.

5 Benefits of Eating Chia Seeds

Wondering exactly what these weird sounding seeds are, and why you should be eating them?

We’re here to let you know.

Chia seeds have loads of health benefits, and we’ve listed some of the most significant below.

1. They’re low in calories.

One ounce of chia seeds contains only 137 calories, making them an excellent choice if you’re looking to lose weight. Calorie for calorie, chia seeds contain many more nutrients than lots of other foods, so they’ll definitely be a better dessert choice than that bar of chocolate or slice of cake.

2. They’re high in fibre.

Chia seeds are high in fibre, which aids digestion and can help you to lose weight. If you struggle to get enough fibre in your diet, adding a handful of chia seeds to your breakfast is an easy way to get more.

3. They contain plenty of antioxidants.

Chia seeds have been found to contain lots of antioxidants, including quercetin, kaempferol, and myricetin .

Antioxidants can help slow and prevent cell damage, keeping your body functioning the way it should. Getting antioxidants from your diet is much more effective than taking supplements, so chia seeds are a great choice.

4. They’re high in protein

Chia seeds contain high amounts of protein, with only 2 tablespoons packing in a whole 4 grams of protein . They’re a particularly goo d option if you don’t eat animal products and struggle to get enough protein from plant-based sources.

5. They contain omega-3 fatty acids

Chia seeds are high in omega-3, which is usually found in fish. If you’re a vegetarian or vegan, eating chia seeds is an excellent way to stock up on the fatty acid that you might otherwise be lacking. Milled chia seeds are best when it comes to helping your body absorb omega-3.

How to Make a Basic Chia Pudding

Making chia pudding seriously could not be easier. Try out the super-basic recipe below.

Ingredients

3 cups of milk (any kind will do)

1/2 cup chia seeds

1 tablespoon sweetener (try sugar, maple syrup or agave nectar)

Method

1. Whisk all of the ingredients together in a large bowl.

2. Cover and chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours (or overnight if you’re making breakfast).

3. Remove from the fridge and add toppings of your choice. You could try fruit, nuts and seeds)

4. Enjoy!

Top Ten Chia Pudding Recipes

Craving unhealthy peanut butter cups? Make this decadent-sounding chia pudding instead.

This berry-layered chia pudding is packed full of fruit, making it a wonderful summer breakfast option.

This chocolate orange chia pudding is really simple to make, but packs a big flavour punch. Try replacing chocolate orange with this healthy pud.

Ever wish you could turn your coffee into a healthy dessert? With this tasty pudding you can – it even includes a ‘frothy’ whipped cream top.

The fresh, tangy flavours of lemon combine with creamy chia to make this vibrant dessert. Perfect for hot days.

If you like matcha green day, then this is the pudding for you. It’s packed full of nutrients and will have you feeling amazing.

If you like mint chocolate chip ice cream, you’ll love this pudding. All of the flavour of ice cream, with way more nutrients and nowhere near as many calories.

Perfect for autumn and winter, this apple pie chia pudding should bring up cozy childhood memories.

This fun, fresh pudding is ideal for kids – or anyone who loves strawberries. Serve in glass jars for the best effect.

With only 5 ingredients, this pudding is extremely easy to make, but looks decadent enough to serve at a dinner party. Use frozen raspberries for extra convenience.

Try chia pudding today, and you’ll never be stuck for a healthy breakfast or tasty dessert again.

