Chibok community to govt: force girls out of terrorists’ den

Any freed Chibok girl who refuses to leave Boko Haram’s den should be forced out, the community yesterday urged the government.

The Kibaku Area Development Association (KADA), said the girls should not be given any option other than to return home.

One of the 83 girls who were released last weekend was said to have declined returning home.

Chairman KADA, Abuja branch, Hosea Tsambido, blasted mediator and lawyer Zannah Mustapha, who negotiated for the girls’ freedom, for releasing “sensitive information on the girls.”

He said: “We have still not been contacted, parents have still not been contacted, all I was told is that some people from Chibok, two district heads and the former and present chairmen of the Local government, came to Abuja and were allowed access to the girls. Some community leaders from Abuja who went with them were barred from entering.

“The most disheartening and annoying thing is the statement accredited to one of the negotiators that said that some of the girls refused to come out, we dont want to hear that, even if the girls dont want to come out, it is not for him to advertise it.

“The girls must come out, wether they like it or not, they should force them out, just as they where forced in, they should be forced out, as their mind was changed by Boko Haram, when they return to us, we will change their mind back.

“It is unfortunate that such a statement will come out from the negotiator, it is very unfortunate, we are unhappy that he came out with this information. As a negotiator, we are aware that there information on Boko Haram that he must find sensitive and not divulge but why will he release such a sensitive information, concerning the girls.”

#BBOG in a statement read by leader of the group, Aisha Yesufu, urged the government to quickly liase with parents of the girls and cimmunity leaders as was done last time.

They said: “Our movement has begun the elementary process of verification and authentication of the identities of our released 82 #ChibokGirls based on the list in the public domain (this list alone does not suffice for our process). We shall communicate our full report with the public soon.

“We urge the federal government to use the Verification, Authentication, and Reunification System (VARS) in confirming the identities of our returned 82 #ChibokGirls.

“We also urge the federal government to quickly liaise with parents of our #ChibokGirls and the KADA (Kibaku Area Development Association) ie the Chibok community as was done the previous times our girls have returned.”

The post Chibok community to govt: force girls out of terrorists’ den appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

