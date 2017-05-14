Pages Navigation Menu

Chibok girl holding AK-47 rifle in Boko Haram video identified

The Chibok girl who held an AK-47 rifle in Boko Haram’s latest video, has been identified as Maida Yakubu. In the clip, a male voice could be heard asking why she and others have refused to return home. The Co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), Aisha Yesufu, confirmed this to members of the group […]

