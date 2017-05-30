Chibok girls: 82 released victims to remain with Ministry of Women Affairs till September

The Ministry of Women Affair has now received the 82 chibok girls for further rehabilitation. Receiving the girls who were recently released by Boko Haram insurgents, the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, said they will undergo four months rehabilitation in the properties available in the Ministry Women Affairs headquarters. According to her, “we are […]

