Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chibok girls: Claims that parents are not allowed to see their daughters false – Presidency

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Friday dismissed allegations by parents of 21 earlier released Chibok girls that they have been restricted from having access to their daughters. Shehu, in a series of tweets on his social media handle described the claims by the parents as […]

Chibok girls: Claims that parents are not allowed to see their daughters false – Presidency

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.