Freed Nigerian schoolgirls begin rehab after Boko Haram ordeal – Irish Independent
|
Irish Independent
|
Freed Nigerian schoolgirls begin rehab after Boko Haram ordeal
Irish Independent
The 82 young women released by Boko Haram extremists earlier this month are joining those already freed in a special rehabilitation programme, Nigerian officials have said. Aisha Alhassan, minister of women's affairs and social development, said the …
DSS hands over 82 Chibok school girls to ministry
Nigeria's Chibok girls begin rehabilitation in capital
Rescued Chibok girls can't speak good English – Alhassan
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!