Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Freed Nigerian schoolgirls begin rehab after Boko Haram ordeal – Irish Independent

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Irish Independent

Freed Nigerian schoolgirls begin rehab after Boko Haram ordeal
Irish Independent
The 82 young women released by Boko Haram extremists earlier this month are joining those already freed in a special rehabilitation programme, Nigerian officials have said. Aisha Alhassan, minister of women's affairs and social development, said the …
DSS hands over 82 Chibok school girls to ministryDaily Trust
Nigeria's Chibok girls begin rehabilitation in capitalWashington Post
Rescued Chibok girls can't speak good English – AlhassanNAIJ.COM
NAIJA NEWS –Business Standard –The Whistler –YNaija
all 24 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.