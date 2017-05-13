Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chibok girls: FG is hiding something from us – Relative claims

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A relative of one of the rescued Chibok girls, Peter Joseph has said that the Federal Government has barred the girls from sharing their experience under Boko Haram captivity with their parents. Joseph said this on Al Jazeera’s programme, “The Stream”. He claimed that his niece was one of the 21 schoolgirls rescued in October […]

Chibok girls: FG is hiding something from us – Relative claims

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.