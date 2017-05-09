Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chibok girls: FG swapped 5 Boko Haram commanders – Negotiator

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A negotiator who took part in talks to free the 82 Chibok ​girls has disclosed that the Federal Government swapped five Boko Haram ​commanders​.​ He said there was no need to panic over the swap of the girls with Boko Haram commanders because international convention had been respected. The source​ assured that ​commanders would not […]

Chibok girls: FG swapped 5 Boko Haram commanders – Negotiator

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.