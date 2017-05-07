Pages Navigation Menu

Chibok girls in Abuja [PHOTOS]

Posted on May 7, 2017

82 Chibok girls released by the Boko Haram sect on Saturday are currently in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. They are part of the group abducted by the insurgents in April, 2014. The girls were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kari, […]

