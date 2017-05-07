Chibok girls in Abuja [PHOTOS]

82 Chibok girls released by the Boko Haram sect on Saturday are currently in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. They are part of the group abducted by the insurgents in April, 2014. The girls were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kari, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

