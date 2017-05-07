Chibok girls: Nigerian govt must ensure privacy – Amnesty International

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 7, 2017

Amnesty International on Sunday reacted to the release of 82 Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram, with a call on the Nigerian government to ensure their privacy. The girls are among the over 270 secondary school girls abducted in Chibok, Borno State in April 2014 as they prepared to write their final exams. 21 of […]

