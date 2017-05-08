Chibok Girls Release, a Diversion to Distract Nigerians – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described the report of the release of 82 additional Chibok girls from Boko Haram captivity as a diversion by the Nigerian presidency away from the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor said it had become the habit of the Buhari presidency to “resort to flying dubious kites and selling cheap dummies to distract the people and obfuscate the issue at hand,” whenever it was under fire for underperforming or had serious issues it could not sufficiently explain to the people.

Fayose stated this in a press release in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi.

“Right now, a matter of urgent national importance arresting the attention of all and sundry is that of the president’s health. While I continue to pray, in conjunction with other Nigerians, for the president’s quick recovery, I condemn without equivocation this shameless playing on the intelligence and psyche of Nigerians taking undue advantage of the vexed issue of the so-called Chibok girls.

“It has become the style of this government to distract attention but the truth will be told some day. Which Chibok girls are they talking about? Chibok girls who purportedly were writing Physics WAEC examinations but cannot speak simple English? Chibok girls who were shielded from the media? Till today the media have not been allowed access to the so-called Chibok girls.

“What is not missing cannot be found. Despite the strenuous efforts at cover-up, discerning Nigerians understand that the stories do not add up. When is the next batch of Chibok girls coming? When is the next make-believe? When there is the need for another cover-up, distraction and diversion of the people’s attention and focus, they will fly their usual kite and sell the self-same jaded dummy”, he added.

Fayose said that this penchant of the Buhari’s presidency had now become “a comical and circus show; and a theatre of the absurd.”

Fayose enjoined Nigerians to, however, keep hope alive and not be despondent.

“Keep hope alive because there will be a new dawn in our country sooner than later. The hunger and suffering in the land are at an unprecedented level right now while the cluelessness and incompetence of this government beggars believe.

“In addition, the intolerance of this government and the way they are trampling people’s rights, and abridging their freedoms and liberties bring echoes of the dictatorship and autocracy of Gen. Buhari’s first coming in 1985.

“It is very unfortunate that we brought ourselves to this sorry passé. I sounded warnings which, unfortunately, were not heeded but, then, there will be a new dawn for Nigeria very soon,’ the governor added.



