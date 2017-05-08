Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chibok Girls release: Jonathan praises Buhari Published May 8, 2017

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The former Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, Minna chapter, Mr Taidi Jonathan, on Monday said the release of the 82 Chibok school girls demonstrated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the welfare of all Nigerians. Taidi said in Minna that the gesture was also a clear demonstration of the Buhari administration to secure the release […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.