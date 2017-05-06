Chibok Girls: Senator confirms “credible negotiations” preceded release

Senator Shehu Sani of Kaduna Central District has confirmed that ‘credible negotiations’ took place ahead of the release of some Chibok girls on Saturday.

Sani who had earlier on Saturday tweeted on his handle @Shehusani that “Chibok girls shall be free Insha Allah” noted that the only authority to confirm the release of the abducted girls is the federal government.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that between 62 and 80 Chibok girls were released on Saturday by the Islamic militant group, Boko Haram.

All government and military officials contacted on the release claimed not to have any information on the development.

The post Chibok Girls: Senator confirms “credible negotiations” preceded release appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

