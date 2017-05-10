Chibok girls: Those who chose to remain with Boko Haram should be forced out – Chibok leaders

Leaders of Chibok community, under the aegis of Kibaku Area Development Association, have faulted a claim by one of the negotiators, Zannah Mustapha, who said some abducted schoolgirls refused to be part of a group of 82 girls freed at the weekend. The Chairman, Chibok Community in Abuja, Hosea Tsambido, told newsmen in Abuja, on […]

Chibok girls: Those who chose to remain with Boko Haram should be forced out – Chibok leaders

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

