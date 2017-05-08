Chibok Girls: US based Nigerian publisher calls for release of all students

Prof. Okechukwu Oranika, publisher of Africa Business World, an American based journal on Africans, has urged the Federal Government to ensure that all kidnapped Chibok girls are released.

On the night of April 14, 2014, 276 female students were kidnapped from the Government Secondary School in Chibok town, Borno State.

Oranika told the newsmen on telephone from Atlanta, United States of America, on Monday that the release of 82 girls through government efforts was a welcome development.

“The release of over 80 Chibok girls held hostage by Boko Haram is welcome news indeed.

“Despite reports that several Boko Haram commanders were traded for the release of these girls in what appears to be a swap deal, it is still a welcome news from my perspective,” he said.

Oranika, however, called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts to achieve the release of all the girls still held by Boko Haram group.

“ I urge the Nigerian authorities to further take steps to achieve the full release of all unaccounted Chibok girls still under Boko Haram captivity.

“This release for all intents and purposes should be considered a partial victory.

“ Full victory would be achieved when all the girls kidnapped by Boko Haram are fully released and Boko Haram ceases its murderous attacks and killings of innocent Nigerian citizens,” he said.

According to the Don, government should provide additional security for schools, especially at those within close proximity to Boko Haram`s areas of operation.

“ This action is aimed at stopping similar copycat kidnappers and criminals who have no value nor regards for human lives and dignity,” he said.

Oranika stated that the recent release would end the ordeal and sufferings of the girls, parents and families.

