Chibok girls: We weren’t involved in negotiation – Red Cross

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday said it was not involved in the negotiation that led to the release of 82 Chibok schoolgirls after three years in Boko Haram captivity. Aleksandra Mosimann, ICRC’s communication coordinator, disclosed this in an interview with NAN in Abuja. Mosimann said ICRC acted as a neutral […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

