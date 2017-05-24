Chibok schoolgirls were never kidnapped – LP

The Labour Party, LP,has said the Chibok schoolgirls were not kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents, but were used to dent the image of former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, saying the wrath of God will visit those who manipulated Nigerians with the incident.

National Chairman of the party, Abdulkadir Abdulsalami, said this in a statement, noting “the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government should not claim credit for what was packaged and pre-arranged.”

According to him, “if they claimed to have captured Sambisa Forest, from which other forest will they say they have brought the girls recently released? I think Nigerians need to be told the truth by our leaders, if they want sympathy from Almighty God.

“When we get to May 29 next year, they will release all the remaining girls. But the fact of the matter, as I have been saying during and after the campaign for the 2015 elections, is that these Chibok girls were not kidnapped by any Boko Haram.

“They were prepared and arranged to destroy the image and administration of Goodluck Jonathan.”

The post Chibok schoolgirls were never kidnapped – LP appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

