Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chidinma & Emmanuel Ikubese Set to Inspire Young People in Uganda | See Photos

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Uganda | 0 comments

Nigerian award winning artist and songwriter Chidinma alongside Emmanuel Ikubese who stars as Femi, the lead actor in the award winning TV Series MTV Shuga landed in Uganda for a three days visit aimed at inspiring young people courtesy of Reach A Hand, Uganda. The two will be at the premiere of MTV Shuga Down […]

The post Chidinma & Emmanuel Ikubese Set to Inspire Young People in Uganda | See Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.