Chidinma & Emmanuel Ikubese Set to Inspire Young People in Uganda | See Photos

Nigerian award winning artist and songwriter Chidinma alongside Emmanuel Ikubese who stars as Femi, the lead actor in the award winning TV Series MTV Shuga landed in Uganda for a three days visit aimed at inspiring young people courtesy of Reach A Hand, Uganda. The two will be at the premiere of MTV Shuga Down […]

The post Chidinma & Emmanuel Ikubese Set to Inspire Young People in Uganda | See Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

