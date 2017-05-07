Chidinma Okeke: Former Miss Anambra turns musician
Chidinma Okeke, former Miss Anambra has delved into music. The ex-beauty queen hit headlines last year after a video showed her in an explicit act. She, however, responded by narrating her side of the story some months ago. A statement issued by her team Sunday night said Chidinma Okeke “definitely has lots to offer in […]
