Chika Ike Channels Her Inner Beyonce, Twerks Up A Storm

Chika Ike showed off her twerking skills as she danced and gyrated to Beyonce’s Crazy in Love.She said Channeling my inner Beyoncé put your back into it girl!! #happygirl

The post Chika Ike Channels Her Inner Beyonce, Twerks Up A Storm appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

