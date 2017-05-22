Chika Ike is Gorgeous in New Photos for ‘African Diva’ Season 3 Campaign!

Nollywood actress and Business woman Chika Ike has released photos for her reality TV show African Diva Season 3 Ad campaign. The actress who kicked off her tour last week looks undeniably beautiful in these photos by renowned photographer TY Bello. See photos Credits Photography: TY Bello Hair: Haircraft Makeup: Bimpeonakoya

The post Chika Ike is Gorgeous in New Photos for ‘African Diva’ Season 3 Campaign! appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

