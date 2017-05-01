Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Child labour: Immigration rescues 16 kids in Ekiti

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Immigration Service says it has rescued 16 children from child labour in Ekiti State. The NIS Comptroller in Ekiti, Mrs. Oluremi Talabi, disclosed this in Ado Ekiti when ‘the Boots family’ from Netherland, who adopted two children in Ekiti 12 years ago, visited her in her office. Joshua, 18, and Victor,14, were adopted […]

Child labour: Immigration rescues 16 kids in Ekiti

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.