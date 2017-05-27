Pages Navigation Menu

Children’s Day: 7-year-old artiste releases album, eyes Davido, Tiwa Savage

Posted on May 27, 2017

A seven-year-old female musical artiste, Iveose Ifoma, popularly known as Little Wonder, has described music sensation duo of Davido and Tiwa Savage as her musical idols saying she would love to sing with them in the nearest future. Little Wonder, who came into the limelight at the age of two for playing a keyboard without …

