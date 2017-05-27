Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Children’s Day and 28 years of child rights – Vanguard

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Children's Day and 28 years of child rights
Vanguard
Every child is born the same all over the world. Whether a child is born in Africa, America, India, Asian or Great Britain, it is the same nine months of incubation that every child passes through the mother. However, environment determines a lot about
Children's Day: UNICEF seek end to violence against childrenTheNewsGuru
Where to spend Children's Day in NigeriaGuardian (blog)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.