Children’s Day and 28 years of child rights – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Children's Day and 28 years of child rights
Vanguard
Every child is born the same all over the world. Whether a child is born in Africa, America, India, Asian or Great Britain, it is the same nine months of incubation that every child passes through the mother. However, environment determines a lot about …
Children's Day: UNICEF seek end to violence against children
Where to spend Children's Day in Nigeria
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!