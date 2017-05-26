Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Children’s Day: FCT Police assure residents of adequate security

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

AHEAD of the 2017 Children’s Day celebration slated for tomorrow, May 27, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo has directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in the command to beef up security at all recreational centres, parks and spots where children would converge to felicitate the historic event. FCT Police Public Relations […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.